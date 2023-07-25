Independent TV
Showing now | News
01:02
Wildfire burns metres away from cars driving on Italy highway
A video shared on 25 July shows a wall of flames lashing over the edge of a highway and threatening motorists near Priolo Gargallo, in the province of Syracuse, on Sicily’s east coast.
Dozens of wildfires are raging across the Italian island, prompting evacuations and the temporary closure of the airport in Sicily’s capital, Palermo.
The country’s Department of Civil Protection on Tuesday reported its air fleet was continuing to battle multiple fires in the region. They said pilots would be out for as long as possible, though strong winds were proving a challenge.
Up next
01:14
Twitter to X: Why Elon Musk rebranded the social networking platform
04:59
Delhi reels from record rainfall | On The Ground
03:37
What to expect at the Women’s World Cup 2023
46:33
Freya Ridings: ‘I was an outcast until I found out I could sing’
04:59
Delhi reels from record rainfall | On The Ground
07:56
The town torn apart by books | On The Ground
07:31
The fight above Ukraine’s frontline | On The Ground
05:33
Donald Trump arrested | On The Ground
03:37
What to expect at the Women’s World Cup 2023
08:23
Will we see the next generation of talent at this year’s Wimbledon?
07:21
Can Mark Cavendish burnish his Tour de France legacy?
06:00
Can Apple make us love virtual reality? | You Ask The Questions
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
11:50
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite
04:57
How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated
03:47
What are storm overflows? | Decomplicated
08:59
Everything you need to know about hay fever
04:54
What is the Good Friday Agreement? | Decomplicated
13:28
Oscars 2023 Special | Binge or Bin
02:47
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Actor and Actress?
01:33
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Director?
02:18
Oscars 2023: Which film should win Best Picture?
01:46
Montreux Jazz Festival CEO on the magic of the music festival
08:39
Watch rising pop star Caity Baser’s exclusive Music Box session
10:18
Rising Irish band Kingfishr perform new single ‘Anyway’ for Music Box
09:54
Watch US artist SYML’s intimate performance in Music Box Session #75
46:33
Freya Ridings: ‘I was an outcast until I found out I could sing’
00:59
How Tom Cruise helped Hayley Atwell during Mission Impossible
01:25
Hayley Atwell reveals how to stop men approaching her in clubs
39:09
Hayley Atwell on how she created her Mission Impossible character
00:54
Wimbledon champion Navratilova cuts hair off after cancer treatment
00:38
POV: You’re Logan Paul and you have just been KO’d by a WWE star
01:11
PSG give Mbappe permission to talk to Al Hilal amid €300m transfer bid
01:03
Shaka Hislop gives update on his condition after on-air collapse
00:59
Satellite images show scorched and burning land on Greek islands
00:49
Aircraft tackling Greek wildfires flies through thick smoke
00:27
Michael Gove says he is flying to Greece next week despite wildfires
04:59
Delhi reels from record rainfall | On The Ground
00:53
James Corden dances and dives into mosh pit at Harry Styles concert
00:59
Satellite images show scorched and burning land on Greek islands
01:00
Victoria and David Beckham belt out Spice Girls during karaoke night
01:59
Watch speech that got Matty Healy and The 1975 ‘banned’ from Malaysia
01:03
Jeremy Clarkson shows how to open ‘explosive’ cider
00:20
Piers Morgan leg-presses two women at the gym
00:53
James Corden dances and dives into mosh pit at Harry Styles concert
00:33
Weather presenter jokes everyone in Texas city is dead
04:23
Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on the imposter syndrome epidemic
04:26
Finance coach Ellie Austin-Williams on the psychology of money
04:34
STEM campaigner Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE on workplace bias
01:01
Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on how to tackle imposter syndrome
00:30
Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners
00:53
‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’
00:57
‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’
00:50
‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09