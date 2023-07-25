Wildfire burns metres away from cars driving on Italy highway

A video shared on 25 July shows a wall of flames lashing over the edge of a highway and threatening motorists near Priolo Gargallo, in the province of Syracuse, on Sicily’s east coast.

Dozens of wildfires are raging across the Italian island, prompting evacuations and the temporary closure of the airport in Sicily’s capital, Palermo.

The country’s Department of Civil Protection on Tuesday reported its air fleet was continuing to battle multiple fires in the region. They said pilots would be out for as long as possible, though strong winds were proving a challenge.