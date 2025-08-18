Driver in stolen car smashes into armed police van during 100mph chase

This is the moment a driver in a stolen car crashes into an armed police van during a 100mph chase through country roads.

Footage released by Wiltshire Police on Saturday (14 August) shows Marlon Henriques fleeing after officers tried to pull him over for speeding in a 30mph zone.

During the 12-minute pursuit, Henriques exhibited some of the “worst and most reckless driving” the force had ever seen, as he ran red lights and almost smashed into an army truck.

He then crashed into the rear of a van, which caused it to overturn off the road and hit a tree, before then colliding with a police firearms vehicle.

Henriques, 30, of Tidworth, Wiltshire, admitted to taking a vehicle without consent, dangerous driving and driving while disqualified and uninsured. He was jailed for 22 months and disqualified from driving for four years and 11 months at Salisbury Crown Court on Thursday (14 August).