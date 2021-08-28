Video footage shows the dramatic moment two window washers were rescued from hanging scaffolding on a high-rise building in Washington, DC (August 26th).

The tense incident took place at the intersection of G Street NW and 17th Street NW with DC Fire and EMS sharing footage showing the crew using an aerial tower to get the pair to safety with neither worker was injured.

‘Upon arrival, units found a scaffolding with two window washers on it had fallen 20 feet to a lower level and was sitting on a structure on the roof of the 35th floor,’ the FDNY said.