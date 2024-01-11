MP urges Brits to buy bottles of Australian wine to show solidarity with nation

Shoppers should consider buying “two or three bottles” of Australian wine to “show solidarity” with the nation, an MP has said.

Sir Charles Walker made the suggestion as he faced questions about what steps are being taken to increase purchases, after China imposed particularly punishing tariffs on the product, damaging their industry.

MPs heard Australian wine is represented on the House of Commons wine list, with a chardonnay and a shiraz available.

“When we’re all out in the supermarket stocking our own shelves, perhaps we should all be mindful to buy two or three bottles of Australian wine to show solidarity with our Australian friends and growers,” Sir Charles said.