Woodpecker gets stuck in woman’s hair

A woman in North Carolina had to call for help after a baby woodpecker got itself tangled in her hair.

Brittany Bronson was relaxing outside her home when the bird flew into one of her windows. As she went to investigate, it landed on her head and became entangled.

Bronson went over to her doorbell with the bird still in her hair to ask for her brother to help untangling the animal.

