Emergency services outside Asda supermarket after man dies in Worcester

Six young men have been arrested following the death of a 53-year-old man who was found fatally injured outside an Asda supermarket.

Emergency services were called after the victim was discovered near the superstore on Jinnah Road, in Redditch, Worcester at 7.20pm on Tuesday.

Despite the efforts of officers and paramedics who attended the scene, the man, from Redditch, was pronounced dead.

West Mercia Police said six young men were arrested in connection with the incident following a search of the nearby area and remain in custody.

