Qatar put on dazzling display of lights for World Cup 2022 closing ceremony

Up to 88,000 thousand football fans are expected to pack into Qatar's Lusail Iconic Stadium, to catch a glimpse of the World Cup 2022 closing ceremony.

France and Argentina are just moments away from facing off in the final of the football tournament, where 63 games have been played.

The 15-minute ceremony dubbed 'A Night To Remember' by FIFA oversees the handover to the United States, who are hosting in 2026.

