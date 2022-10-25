Peter Tatchell stages LGBT+ rights protest in Qatar ahead of World Cup

Peter Tatchell staged an LGBT+ rights protest in World Cup host country Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal, on Tuesday, 25 October.

Footage shows a man approaching the human rights campaigner, 70, as he holds up a sign saying “Qatar arrests and subjects LGBTs to ‘conversion’.”

Mr Tatchell said he was “seized” and released by police after protesting outside the National Museum of Qatar in Doha.

Officials have denied that Mr Tatchell was arrested.

World Cup organisers have said that everyone is welcome at the event, but have warned against public displays of affection.

