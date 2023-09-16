‘Get on with it’: Starmer backs calls for ban on American XL bully dogs

Sir Keir Starmer has urged the government to “get on with” a planned ban on American XL bully dogs.

Rishi Sunak has pledged that the dogs will be banned by the end of the year after a series of attacks.

The decision has been backed by campaign groups and Baron Baker of Dorking, who put the Dangerous Dogs Act on the statute books more than 30 years ago.

It has raised questions over whether an “amnesty period” could be introduced for owners, with an outright ban taking effect in 2025, similar to when pitbulls were banned in the 1990s.