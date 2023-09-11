Kemi Badenoch had ‘never heard of’ XL Bully until Birmingham attack

Kemi Badenoch admitted that she had “never heard of” the XL Bully dog until after an attack on an 11-year-old girl in Birmingham on Saturday, 9 September.

On Monday, the Business Secretary told Times Radio that she had seen footage of the incident and thought it was “extraordinary,” adding that she thought Suella Braverman’s push for a revision of legislation on dangerous dogs was “quite right.”

West Midlands Police said the 11-year-old girl ran past the dog as it was being walked by its owner in Bordesley Green, when she was bitten, and two men who intervened were also bitten.