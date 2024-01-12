Starmer says he supports Sunak’s decision to bomb Houthi rebels in Yemen strikes

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said he supports the UK and US air strikes on Houthis rebel groups in Yemen.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast on Friday (12 January), Sir Keir said he wanted Rishi Sunak to make a statement to Parliament on the strikes against the Houthis “as soon as possible”.

He said: “I do want the Prime Minister obviously to make a statement to Parliament as soon as possible because the scope, nature and extent of the operation needs to be explained.”

He told the programme: “We are supporting this action.”

The “basic case” for action, the Labour leader said, “is one most people pretty readily understand”.