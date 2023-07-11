Robert Jenrick was questioned in Parliament today over his request for a Mickey Mouse mural to be painted over in an asylum centre in Kent.

Shadow Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper, asked the immigration minister whether it was true that he gave ordered to the asylum reception centre to paint over children’s cartoons, and if so, why.

The Conservative MP for Newark defended his decision by saying the murals were not “age appropriate” as the majority of those processed last year were teenagers, and implores all refugees are treated with decency and compassion at UK border control.