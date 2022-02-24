President Zelensky has called upon Ukrainians to sign up for the military.

It comes as Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, launches an attack on the Ukraine.

The Ukrainian leader has stated that the government is prepared to arm its citizens, and that they’re “already handing out weapons and will provide for defensive purposes to all on our land who desire and are capable to defend our sovereignty”.

Zelensky added: “Everyone who has battle experience and can join the defense of Ukraine should immediately go to respective centers of the ministry of interior affairs”.

