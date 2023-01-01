Arsenal: Mikel Arteta comments on Odegaard’s performance in Brighton win

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said that Martin Odegaard was doing “what [the team] needs him to do” after the Premier League leaders ended 2022 seven points clear with a 4-2 win at Brighton.

“He is doing what we want him to do - to decide football matches and work really hard and deliver to the team what he needs in these moments... The four front players scored again today; that is great news,” the football manager said.

Despite their success, Arteta has said his players have a “long run” to go ahead of the title race.

