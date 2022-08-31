Chelsea’s manager Thomas Tuchel has claimed his team “were not tough enough” following their 2-1 loss against Southampton.

“We were off-balance and today we did not react to it”, said the German manager during a post-match press conference.

He added, “We were lucky not to concede a third goal.”

Romeo Lavia and Adam Armstrong secured the points for the newly promoted side at 28 and 45 minutes in the game, after an initial goal from Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling.

