Man United’s Erik ten Hag will ‘deal with’ Ronaldo after player ‘stormed off’ pitch

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag will “deal” with Cristiano Ronaldo after the forward walked down the tunnel before the end of their 2-0 victory against Tottenham Hotspur last night, 19 October.

Ronaldo was named on the bench against Spurs, and made a quick exit from the sidelines after ten Hag made it clear that he would not be coming on.

“I don’t pay attention today [with Ronaldo],” the football manager said.

“I will deal with that tomorrow. I want to keep the focus on the team, it was a magnificent performance.”

