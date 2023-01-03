Spurs: Son will soon be back to his best form, says Conte

Son Heung-min will return to his best form after failing to find the net during the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte has said.

This season, the South Korean forward has five goals for Spurs. However, they came in just two games meaning that he has failed to score in 19 club fixtures during the current campaign.

Though Son recovered from a facial fracture in time for the World Cup, he struggled in the tournament.

“Son for sure is trying to find the best form,” Conte said.

