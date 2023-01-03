Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Independent TV

Showing now | Premier League

Spurs: Son will soon be back to his best form, says Conte

00:53

Holly Patrick | 1672782633

Spurs: Son will soon be back to his best form, says Conte

Son Heung-min will return to his best form after failing to find the net during the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte has said.

This season, the South Korean forward has five goals for Spurs. However, they came in just two games meaning that he has failed to score in 19 club fixtures during the current campaign.

Though Son recovered from a facial fracture in time for the World Cup, he struggled in the tournament.

“Son for sure is trying to find the best form,” Conte said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Up next

00:30

Arsenal: Mikel Arteta comments on Odegaard’s performance in Brighton win

01:08

Man United: Erik ten Hag praises ‘resilient’ Marcus Rashford after forward scores 100th goal for club

01:03

Erik ten Hag says he can’t speed up Manchester United’s progress

00:47

Man United's Erik ten Hag vows to 'correct' players doing skills for the sake of it

Editor's Picks

01:15

Pele’s coffin carried out of Santos’ stadium by soldiers ahead of funeral procession

01:10

Giorgia Meloni pays respects to Pope Benedict in St Peter’s Basilica

00:54

Pele’s coffin arrives at Santos stadium for football legend’s wake

09:47

Why Texas should be your top US destination | Travel Smart

More Editor's Picks

00:30

Prince Harry says he wants his father and brother ‘back’ in ITV interview

01:29

Former Pope Benedict XVI dies aged 95, Vatican confirms

03:49

The highs, the lows and everything in between: Look back at 2022 in video

02:14

Premier League returns: Here are the upcoming New Year's Day fixtures

News

01:26

More than 60 of Putin's soldiers killed in Makiivka, Russian officials say

01:10

‘Intolerable’ NHS pressures show little sign of relenting, government warned

03:29

Moment car nosedives into sinkhole in California

01:30

Human remains discovered in Essex pond likely there for 'several weeks', say police

More News

00:21

Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger arrives at Pennsylvania court ahead of extradition hearing

01:35

Satellite imagery shows comparison in snowfall between 2022 and 2023

00:13

China subway passenger wears DIY full-body mask as Covid cases surge

00:29

Sparse snow on Swiss ski slopes amid Europe’s unseasonably warm weather

US News

03:29

Moment car nosedives into sinkhole in California

00:21

Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger arrives at Pennsylvania court ahead of extradition hearing

01:25

Jeremy Renner in 'critical but stable' condition after 'weather-related' accident

01:15

Adam Kinzinger: GOP representative believes Trump will be charged over Jan 6 riot

More US News

03:30

San Francisco: Storm floods homes on New Year's Eve

00:51

New York City police officers attacked with machete on New Year’s Eve, officials confirm

00:42

Buffalo: Stunning, snowy aftermath of deadly blizzard captured by drone

02:34

Idaho murders: Key moments from Moscow police press conference

Behind The Headlines

12:18

My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights | Behind The Headlines

11:51

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite | Behind The Headlines

09:03

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland | Behind The Headlines

13:07

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

More Behind The Headlines

13:45

The fall of Kabul | Behind The Headlines

11:39

What's behind the Channel crossing 'crisis'? | Behind The Headlines

04:55

The fight at the heart of America's opioid crisis | Behind The Headlines

11:44

Will Partygate be the end of Boris Johnson? | Behind The Headlines

You Ask The Questions

03:40

What have we learnt from the nurses strikes? | You Ask The Questions

05:43

A World Cup like no other, but should it have happened? | You Ask The Questions

05:33

Messi’s day of destiny against France | You Ask The Questions

07:58

The World Cup 2022 quarter-finals bring shock and mayhem | You Ask The Questions

More You Ask The Questions

07:54

Who’s impressing ahead of the quarter-finals of the World Cup 2022? | You Ask The Questions

07:05

What we’ve learned as we enter the World Cup 2022 knockout stages | You Ask The Questions

06:42

What have we learned from the opening games of Qatar 2022? | You Ask The Questions

04:49

Cop27 and the climate emergency | You Ask The Questions

On The Ground

05:22

A day in the life of a frontline medic in Donbas | On The Ground

07:29

Ending the war on drug users in New York | On The Ground

17:28

The Missing: The Ukrainians abducted in Putin’s war

10:41

Ukraine’s broken fields: The grain crisis threatening the world’s food supply | On The Ground

More On The Ground

11:23

Surviving Mariupol: The deadliest city in Ukraine | On The Ground

08:25

Supreme Court’s decision on abortion rights reveals America’s division | On The Ground

13:26

Documentary: The true horror of Russia’s war in Ukraine | On The Ground

09:29

Lebanon’s ‘orchestrated’ financial crisis bringing poverty to the middle classes | On The Ground

Sport

02:34

Moment Cristiano Ronaldo is unveiled as new Al Nassr player in front of thousands of fans

07:25

‘I’m here to win’: Cristiano Ronaldo gives first press conference as Al Nassr player

00:46

Pelé: Miguel Delaney pays tribute to Brazilian football legend ahead of funeral

00:54

Liverpool failed to handle Brentford’s ‘chaos’ in defeat, admits Jurgen Klopp

More Sport

01:15

Pele’s coffin carried out of Santos’ stadium by soldiers ahead of funeral procession

01:18

Ken Block: Iconic rally driver killed in snowmobile accident

06:18

Why is Pele considered the greatest player in the history of football?

01:08

NFL fans raise more than $3m for Damar Hamlin’s toy drive after on-field collapse

Climate

00:47

‘Eco-champion’ pensioner celebrated for transforming disused Antrim land with 20,000 trees

00:31

Extreme weather interrupts TV reporter’s on-air segment about extreme weather

01:21

Philippines residents escape floodwaters as landslides and floods kill dozens

00:40

Cop15: Moment historic UN deal reached to protect one-third of world’s nature

More Climate

00:35

Stunning winter scenes take over China’s Jingpo lake as 130ft Diaoshuilou Waterfall freezes

02:57

Climate change-induced drought and rising temperatures threatening food stocks for millions in Madagascar

00:45

Just Stop Oil protesters block traffic on Old Kent Road in slow march

00:43

Cop27: Delegates remain divided on crucial summit’s final day

Decomplicated

04:02

What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated

03:51

What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated

05:08

What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated

05:26

What is inflation? | Decomplicated

More Decomplicated

05:27

What are electric vehicles? | Decomplicated

06:49

What are monarchies? | Decomplicated

04:57

What are cryptocurrencies? | Decomplicated

06:04

What are NFTs? | Decomplicated

Culture

01:02

The Apprentice 2023 candidates revealed in new video

00:30

Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White dies aged 67

01:04

Jeremy Renner ‘critical but stable’ after undergoing surgery for snowplough accident

01:18

Dolly Parton wants to ‘dig up’ secret song stashed in Dollywood time capsule: ‘It’s really good'

More Culture

00:58

2 Chainz reacts to Three 6 Mafia rapper Gangsta Boo's death

01:02

Foo Fighters reveal fate of band following death of drummer Taylor Hawkins

01:39

Oprah Winfrey leads tributes to ‘powerful and gracious’ Barbara Walters following her death

02:22

Barbara Walters: Trailblazing US broadcaster dies aged 93

Binge or Bin

03:26

Netflix’s Harry & Meghan teased major bombshells - so did it deliver? | Binge or Bin

03:17

Season 3 of His Dark Materials visually ‘better than ever before’ | Binge or Bin

12:01

Harry and Meghan & His Dark Materials | Binge or Bin

03:27

Netflix’s Wednesday is Jenna Ortega’s ‘massive breakthrough moment’

More Binge or Bin

02:16

Each episode of Lars von Trier’s The Kingdom: Exodus is ‘like an arthouse film’ | Binge or Bin

11:01

Wednesday & The Kingdom | Binge or Bin

10:07

The Crown & Fleischmann is in Trouble | Binge or Bin

07:49

The Crown season 5 more like ‘ITV drama than high budget Netflix must-watch’

Music Box

06:55

Music Box Session #66: Quarry

09:24

Music Box Session #65: Santino Le Saint

09:18

Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin

10:44

Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar

More Music Box

09:29

Music Box Session #62: Eliza Shaddad

10:30

Music Box Session #61: Holly Humberstone

10:33

Music Box Session #60: Mysie

09:43

Music Box Session #59: Benjamin Francis Leftwich

Millennial Love

14:26

Polyamory, softbois, and sex on screen: These are Millennial Love’s best moments from 2022

32:48

Author Louise O’Neill on redefining boundaries in a post-Me Too world

01:25

Amber Heard was vilified for not being the ‘perfect victim’, author Louise O’Neill claims

26:51

Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan on gender identity and how to untangle a toxic political debate

More Millennial Love

01:21

Author Jodi Picoult says anti-trans feminists are ‘biggest threat’ to transgender people

01:26

Author and trans activist Jennifer Finney Boylan on how love saved her life

44:20

Adult filmmaker Vex Ashley on feminist porn, sex work and the female gaze

01:10

Adult filmmaker Vex Ashley says porn can be as creative as literature and film

Lifestyle

00:48

Greta Thunberg: Climate activist celebrates 20th birthday

00:53

Good Morning Britain guest calls Harry and Meghan ‘brats’ over royal family split

01:10

Moment 3ft snake is freed from drainpipe on Worcestershire high street

01:46

How travel by car or train lets you see Texas | Travel Smart

More Lifestyle

00:34

This Morning agony aunt Deidre shares heartwarming story of being awarded MBE week before husband died

02:33

Hot destinations: Texas | Travel Smart

00:40

Massive rhino chases startled tourists through national park

09:47

Why Texas should be your top US destination | Travel Smart

IndyBest

01:24

Tips on how to get the most from Amazon’s Prime Day | IndyBest

06:15

Why get a Chromebook and which one is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews

04:29

Tinted moisturisers: What is it and how to choose the best one | IndyBest Reviews

04:15

How to choose the right air fryer for you | IndyBest Reviews

More IndyBest

04:16

How to choose the right electric toothbrush for you | IndyBest Reviews

05:17

How to choose a cordless vacuum cleaner: From Samsung to Shark | IndyBest Reviews

01:40

Black Friday 2021: How to get the best deals this year | IndyBest Guide

04:51

Which Nintendo Switch is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews

AlUla

02:08

Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla

02:00

Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia

02:10

Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard

01:51

Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla

More AlUla

02:07

Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla

02:00

Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia

02:09

Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard

01:00:15

How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar

Saudi Green Initiative

04:29:59

Watch in full: World leaders arrive in Sharm el-Sheikh for day two of the SGI Forum 2022

04:39:48

Watch in full: World leaders gather in Sharm el-Sheikh for day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum

01:17

Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action, says princess

00:36

SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says

More Saudi Green Initiative

01:09

Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’, energy minister says

00:48

SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy

01:23

SGI can be a ‘catalyst’ for Saudi Arabia, head of SABB says

01:13

Expert explains how ‘blended finance’ can help the Middle East achieve net zero at SGI 2022

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in