Style, exuberance, creativity - inside the Saudi Cup 2024

The two-day Saudi Cup festival is fast becoming a landmark of the country’s fashion and heritage as well as attracting the world’s top jockeys and horses.

The Independent speaks to Saudi designers, artists and culture leaders about their passion for sharing their rich and varied heritage – while sporting legends Andrew Strauss and Sir Alex Ferguson give us their impressions of the festival and the Kingdom.

The Saudi Cup is organised by The Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia in partnership with the Ministry of Culture.