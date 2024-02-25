Princess Nourah praises young fashion designers on show at Saudi Cup

Saudi fashion and jewellery entrepreneur was full of praise for designers showcasing their work at the 2024 Saudi Cup.

Princess Nourah Al-Faisal spoke to The Independent at the pavilion devoted to the 100 Saudi Brands initiative, a development programme for young designers from the Kingdom.

She said, “I think it’s fun more than anything else, and it’s a celebration – and I’m really happy to be a part of it.”

The Saudi Cup is organised by The Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia in partnership with The Ministry of Culture.