SGI 2022 is about fighting climate change ‘on the ground’, says recycling company CEO

Saudi Green Initiative:

This year’s Saudi Green Initiative forum is focused on turning plans into action, according to an industry leader in recycling.

Ziyad Alshiha used the example of oil spills to demonstrate Saudi Arabia’s climate actions while visiting SGI 2022, held this year in Egypt’s Sharm El-Sheikh.

He told The Independent, “It’s about accountability, it’s about putting programmes on the ground and to follow the progress.”

SGI 2022 is showcasing the latest green technologies and solutions coming from the Middle East.

