Using treated waste water in urban areas to revitalise community gardens has improved people’s livelihoods, according to the deputy environment minister.

Dr Osama Ibrahim Faqeeha spoke to The Independent at SGI 2022, held this year in Egypt’s Sharm El-Sheikh, “The gardens will create more opportunities for community activities, for families, for children.”

According to the Saudi Green Initiative, 16.9 per cent of the country’s land has already been dedicated to nature reserves, with 66,00km protected as of 2022.

