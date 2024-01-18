Anna Blinkova described her epic Australian Open win over Elena Rybakina as “the best day of my life”.

The pair’s incredible second-round match on Thursday 18 January was settled by the longest tie-break in Grand Slam singles history.

Blinkova eventually converted her 10th match point to win the tie 6-4 4-6 7-6 (22-20).

“This day I will remember for the rest of my life,” she said after the match.

“I will never forget it, it’s the best day of my life so far.”