Canadian wildfires cause eerie haze over Yankee Stadium in New York

Footage captures an eerie haze over Yankee Stadium in New York, as smoke from Canadian wildfires set off health alerts in the city.

Authorities in New York, Toronto and Ottawa on Tuesday 6 June warned residents about the health risks from air polluted by smoke from early summer wildfires in eastern Canada.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation issued a health advisory for counties including New York, Bronx, and Queens.

It recommended residents consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health effects.

Footage from Tuesday night shows the Yankees and the Chicago White Sox baseball teams facing off in New York amid the haze.