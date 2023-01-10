Carabao Cup: Dalot expects Charlton will be ‘at their best level’ in quarter-final

Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot believes Charlton Athletic will be “at their best level” for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup quarter-final tie.

The League One side travel to Old Trafford as the underdogs, but Dalot has insisted the Premier League outfit will not underestimate their opponents.

“It’s going to be a difficult game,” he said.

“They’re going to play against Manchester United. There’s no bigger motivation for them, at Old Trafford. We have to expect that they’re going to be at their best level.”

