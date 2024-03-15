Watch: Carlos Alcaraz swarmed by bees at Indian Wells

An invasion of bees on court forced Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev to run for cover during their Indian Wells quarterfinal on Thursday, 14 March.

Play was suspended as the insects descended upon the stadium in California, with the Spanish tennis player seen swatting bees away from him.

The spider cam was lifted out of the stadium as bees crawled over the screen.

An official, without any protective gear, was tasked with sucking up the bees into a device to remove them.

Play eventually resumed after an hour and 50 minutes.