This is the moment a football player is racially abused by a supporter during a League Two match.

Ryan Ferguson, 24, shouted racial abuse at Forest Green Rovers winger Jordon Garrick during a match on 18 April, last year.

Ferguson, a Tranmere Rovers fan who was subject to a five-year football banning order, attended the match after receiving a complimentary ticket.

Around 35 minutes into the first half of the game, Forest Green Rovers were awarded a throw-in by the West Stand corner of the pitch.

The referee came over to speak to the players and there was a moment of silence. Ferguson is then seen moving close to the edge of the pitch, where he shouts racial abuse.

This was heard by several players on the pitch who reacted - as well as by club security personnel and others in the stand.

Ferguson, of Merseyside, was detained by club security and subsequently handed over to police officers outside of the ground.

He appeared at Gloucester Crown Court on Friday (9 February) and was sentenced to nine months in prison.

He also received a further football banning order imposed for six years