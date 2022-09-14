Tottenham Hotspur head coach Antonio Conte says his side have to “fight a lot” to reach the Champions League knockout stage following their last-minute defeat to Sporting Lisbon.

Spurs conceded 90th and 93rd-minute goals against their Portuguese opposition, meaning they are now second in their group, behind Sporting.

They also have the same number of points as third-placed Eintracht Frankfurt, meaning there is a danger of playing Europa League football instead of the Champions League last-16.

Conte believes Spurs must now “fight a lot” to ensure they reach the knockouts.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.