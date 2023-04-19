Lampard promises Chelsea ‘will be back’ after Champions League elimination

Frank Lampard promised that Chelsea will be back after Real Madrid effectively ended a dismal season for his side with a 2-0 win to eliminate them from the Champions League.

Lampard’s team fell to two goals from Real forward Rodrygo to exit the tournament at the quarter-final stage, thus relinquishing their last faint hopes of qualifying again next year.

Chelsea, in 11th place in the Premier League, face the prospect of a first season without European competition since 2016/17, and against Real over two legs looked a shadow of the team that were crowned European champions less than two years ago.

