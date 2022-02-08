Christian Eriksen knew he would return to football ‘two days’ after cardiac arrest

Christian Eriksen has said he knew he would play football again just two days after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Eriksen collapsed on the pitch at the Parken Stadium in June during Denmark’s European Championship group game against Finland.

Eriksen was unable to continue his career with Inter Milan due to rules in Italy concerning athletes fitted with the device.

But after the Denmark midfielder completed the relevant medical assessments he was able to sign for Brentford on the final day of the January transfer window.

