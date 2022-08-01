Adam Peaty says shock 100m breaststroke final defeat gives him hunger to continue

Adam Peaty says his fourth-place finish in the men’s 100 metres breaststroke final has given him the “hunger” he needed to continue in the sport.

“Terrible race, I don’t know what went wrong,” the swimmer said, after finishing outside the medal positions.

Peaty has not lost a senior race over 100m breaststroke at any time in the last eight years.

“To be honest, I’m not too bothered about it because it’s given me the hunger that I needed at the moment.”

