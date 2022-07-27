Where could Cristiano Ronaldo move next after Manchester United?

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly informed his bosses at Manchester United of his intentions to leave the club in order to play Champions Leaguefootball.

However, it has not been confirmed where the 37-year-old might end up if he chooses to depart.

While top clubs such as Bayern Munich, Chelsea, and Paris St Germain are believed to have ruled themselves out, there are a few teams Ronaldo could end up joining in order to get his wish.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.