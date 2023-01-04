Damar Hamlin: Candlelight vigil held for NFL player in critical condition

Candlelight vigils are being held for Damar Hamlin as the NFL player remained in critical condition in hospital.

The Buffalo Bills star collapsed on the field after a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals and suffered cardiac arrest.

Family of the 24-year-old revealed on Wednesday, 4 January, that he had to be resuscitated twice after he collapsed.

This footage shows a vigil as fans offered well wishes and prayers for the young athlete.

