Confident Luke Littler brushes off ‘pressure’ concerns over Premier League debut

Luke Littler brushed off concerns that pressure may get the best of him as he prepares for his eagerly-awaited Premier League debut.

The 17-year-old darts sensation will face his World Championship final conqueror Luke Humphries in the last quarter-final of opening night in Cardiff on Thursday, 1 February.

Speaking at a Premier League launch press conference in Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, Littler said: "I just do what I do, do what I do best and throw my darts in the board."