David Beckham reveals he ‘went’ at Alex Ferguson in infamous dressing room bust-up

David Beckham has revealed he “went at” Alex Ferguson during their infamous dressing room bust-up in his new Netflix documentary.

Beckham opened up on the 2003 incident with Ferguson, which left him needing stitches above his left eye after Ferguson inadvertently struck him with a stray boot in the Manchester United dressing room.

In the trailer, Beckham acts out the moment when he realises he was struck on the head, saying: “And then I've gone like that” as his hand moves away from his face.

He then stands from his seat in a swift motion, saying: “And then I’ve gone like that!”.

The producer asks: “You went at him?” In response, Beckham nods and says: “Yeah”.