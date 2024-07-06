This is the moment Novak Djokovic’s Wimbledon match was stopped as the crowd celebrated England reaching the semi-finals of Euro 202.

The Three Lions beat Switzerland on penalties following a 1-1 draw in Germany on Saturday (6 July).

Back in the UK, Djokovic was getting ready to serve in his first set against Alexei Popyri on the Wimbledon Centre Court, when the crowd erupted into cheers, upon hearing England had won their knock-out match.

The commentator said: “We are just going to have to take a pause for the moment.”