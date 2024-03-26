Declan Rice is ready for a “pinch me moment” when he captains England for the first time on Tuesday against Belgium.

The Arsenal midfielder, who will win his 50th England cap in the friendly, has been in great form for the Gunners since his club-record £105million move across London from West Ham last summer.

His fine season will continue when he leads his country out as skipper in front of a sold-out Wembley in the final match before manager Gareth Southgate names his 23-man squad for Euro 2024.

As he prepares to captain England, Rice recalled being "nervous" when he first broke into the team.