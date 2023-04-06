England Women won the inaugural Finalissima at Wembley on Thursday evening, beating Brazil 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

The game is played between the European and South American champions and both teams secured their spot in the fixture after winning Euro 2022 and the 2022 Copa América Femenina respectively.

It was the Lionesses’ who looked set to lift the trophy with limited worry, leading for most of the match after Ella Toone’s 23rd-minute strike.

But a 93rd-minute equaliser from Andressa Alves sent the game to spot kicks, where England secured a dramatic win.

