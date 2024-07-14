POV: You’re an England fan watching the Euro 2024 final inside Olympiastadion

England fans inside the Olympiastadion in Berlin belted out renditions of “Three Lions” and “Vindaloo” ahead of kick-off in the Euro 2024 final.

Gareth Southgate’s side are bidding to make history in the final on Sunday night (14 July) as they look to win a major tournament on foreign soil for the first time.

Standing in their way are a Spain side, who have been team of the tournament this summer, inspired by their young winger Lamine Yamal.

England, meanwhile, started the summer with underwhelming performances, but end in Berlin with a shot at winning in just their third ever major men’s final appearance.