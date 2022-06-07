England fans gather in Munich ahead of Nations League clash with Germany

England fans gathered in Munich on Tuesday (7 June) ahead of the Nations League match against Germany.

Manager Gareth Southgate has urged fans to be on their best behaviour whilst in Europe, but UK police said that seven England fans were arrested, including three who were detained for making Nazi salutes.

The Football Association said that they were on “high alert” for trouble.

The Nations League match is England’s first fixture away from home since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

