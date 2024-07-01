Euro 2024: Alan Shearer insists England criticism ‘is not personal’

Alan Shearer insisted his criticism of Gareth Southgate’s England team at Euro 2024 “is not personal”.

The former England striker has described the Three Lions’ performance on the pitch as “awful” this tournament - despite the team making it to the quarter-finals.

Addressing the criticism during BBC’s Match of the Day on Monday (1 July), Shearer said: “I don’t ever have a problem with criticism, so long as you don’t get personal and I don’t think we have and I don’t think anyone has.

“Even the payers and manager say it’s not been good enough.”