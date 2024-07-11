England women’s boss Sarina Wiegman suggested “it’s a good time to be English” after Gareth Southgate’s men booked a trip to the Euro 2024 final at the expense of her native Netherlands.

The Lionesses, who were successful in their quest for European glory two summers ago, gathered in Norwich ahead of their own Euro 2025 qualifier with the Republic of Ireland to watch their male counterparts in the semi-final on Wednesday night.

Asked if she has any “advice” for the men’s team ahead of the final, Wiegman said Southgate’s side know “exactly what they want to do” and urged the Three Lions to “bring it home”.