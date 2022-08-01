Jill Scott proudly displayed her winners’ medal as she and her teammates left their hotel after England’s historic 2-1 win against Germany at the Euro 2022 final.

The midfielder, whose swearing on the pitch at Wembley amused fans and forced the BBC to apologise to lip-readers, revealed the medal from underneath her clothes as she left the Lensbury Resort in Teddington.

“I’ve still got it on. I’m keeping it safe,” Ms Scott told reporters.

