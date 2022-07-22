Ahead of the French Grand Prix weekend, F1 driver Sebastian Vettel got behind the wheel of a 1922 Bamford & Martin TT1 car.

Fresh from piloting a 30-year-old ex-Nigel Mansell Williams FW14B around Silverstone ahead of the British GP, the German star has now got his hands on a 100-year-old car - affectionately known as ‘Green Pea’

He can be seen driving around the Circuit Paul Ricard, putting the car through its paces in the company of former F1 racer Johnny Herbert.

