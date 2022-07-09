Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone has said sorry for saying he would "take a bullet" for Vladimir Putin and appearing to defend the Russian warmonger's Ukraine invasion.

During an ITV Good Morning Britian interview, the 91-year-old declared Putin to be a "first-class person" and argued that, by launching his bloody war on Ukraine, Putin was simply "doing something he believes is the right thing".

"Often people come out and say things, or do things, without really too much thinking. Probably I did the same," Ecclestone said this week.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.