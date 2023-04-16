Everton: Sean Dyche reflects on ‘backwards step’ after 3-1 defeat to Fulham

Sean Dyche was committed to his belief he can keep Everton up but admitted they stepped backwards after crashing to a 3-1 Premier League defeat at home to Fulham on Saturday, 15 April.

"There's been good strides forward here, but that's a step backwards... After that goal we never really got back into the game," the Toffees manager said.

Everton ended the first half on top but the momentum swung back towards the Cottagers when Harry Wilson restored their lead after half-time.

