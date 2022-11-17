Inside the £220-a-day containers fans will stay in at World Cup in Qatar

Qatar has created a “football fan village” using Chinese-made container houses to provide mass accommodation for the World Cup.

The 6,000 containers - each costing over £220-a-night - can accommodate up to 12,000 football fans during the event, with a number of communal areas.

Footage shows each 16-square-meter room is equipped with a number of appliances, including two single beds, a wardrobe, a pantry, a toilet, an electric fan and an air conditioner.

This fan village is located near the city’s Hamad international airport, and is about a 20-minute drive from the nearest stadium.

