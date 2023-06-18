US Open: Why LACC’s 15th hole at the prestigious golf tournament just made history

The par-3 15th at Los Angeles Country Club made history at the US Open this weekend, becoming the shortest hole in the prestigious golf tournament's history.

Pebble Beach's hole seven, used in 2010, was previously the shortest at 92 yards, but it's been pipped by the new hole, which is just 81 yards.

However, golf fanatics insist this doesn't make it an easy one.

Players, including Matt Fitzpatrick, admitted they found the prospect 'exciting', but it was going to take a lot of work to get the accuracy right.