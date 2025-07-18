This is the funny moment England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton is interrupted mid press conference by a family FaceTime call.

The Lioness star was speaking to the media after England’s dramatic 3-2 penalty win over Sweden in the Euro 2025 semi-finals on Thursday (17 July), when her phone went off in her pocket.

The footballer, who earned player of the match honours for two saves in the penalty shootout, was discussing England’s performance when she took her phone out of her pocket and told journalists: “I’ve got a FaceTime, hold on.”