Independent TV
Showing now | Sport
00:43
Gareth Southgate says Harry Maguire criticism ‘beyond anything I’ve ever seen’
Gareth Southgate has defended Harry Maguire after the player was jeered by Scotland fans, describing the unrelenting criticism of him as "beyond anything I’ve ever seen."
The England manager spoke out after the centre-back was mocked mercilessly when brought on at half-time against Scotland on Tuesday (12 September) and went on to score an own goal.
However, Maguire enjoyed the last laugh as England won 3-1.
“It is a consequence of ridiculous treatment of him for a long period of time, frankly," Southgate said.
