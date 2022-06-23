Tommy Fury says Jake Paul’s ‘late sign-up’ to drug testing put August fight at risk

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury is now official and the war of words has already begun, with Fury suggesting Paul’s reluctance to sign up to drug testing “put the fight at risk”.

The anticipated bout will take place on Saturday 6 August at Madison Square Garden in New York.

“Just to let you know the fight is going ahead, the contract has been signed after weeks and weeks of waiting for Jake Paul to sign up to the drug testing and potentially putting the fight at risk,” Fury said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.